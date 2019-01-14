A New Zealand woman who relocated to Australia with her family in 2015 has gone viral with a post on social media which highlights why living across the ditch is better than living back home.

Deidre Samson had more than 2000 reactions to her post that listed the numerous benefits of ditching the Kiwi lifestyle for one in Australia.

The New Zealand-born woman said Australia's cheap food and petrol prices is just the tip of the iceberg as to why living in Australia is so much better.

She began by thanking Australia for having access to rent allowance, work penalty rates and free medical care.

"Thank you Australia for your cheap food, cheap petrol ($1.03 atm) and your free dump/tip policy.

"Thank you for giving me $800 fortnight families money just because we are raising children in your country.

"Thank you for giving us rent allowance fortnightly, thank you for paying all our bond money on properties, thank you for paying 90 per cent of Rory's child care bill, and I only have to pay $18 a day."

The mother-of-three goes on to highlight Australia's "amazing wage rates", their "Saturday time and a half" and "Sunday/public holiday double time rates". In New Zealand, not all workers get paid time and a half for working weekends.

According to Samson, doctors come out to your home for no cost and said hospital waits are short compared to New Zealand.

She went on to thank Australia for "giving us $35,000 towards our first home owners grant", even though they owned property in New Zealand.

Samson also revealed her parents have now moved to Australia to retire and are receiving a full old-age pension.

Following her post on social media, the solo mother told Daily Mail Australia the opportunities and support she receives in Australia are far greater than back in New Zealand.

"I'm a single mother of three and the opportunities in this country are nothing short of endless," she said.

"We made the move in November of 2015 and decided to settle on the Gold Coast, and haven't looked back.

"I work fulltime to support my family, I just wanted to display my gratitude for this wonderful country we are all proud to call home."