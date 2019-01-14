Police have shut down a rural road near Te Puke after reports of a gunman on the loose.

The stretch of Manoeka Rd from Te Puke Highway has been cordoned off by police as members of the Armed Offenders Squad help police deal with the situation.

A police media spokeswoman said they received initial reports of a man with a gun from about 2.30pm.

Members of the AOS were called to assist as a precaution and were still at the scene, she said.

At 5.45pm the road was still blocked off.

"There have been some cordons in the area," she said.

No information relating to injuries or arrests was known at this stage, she said.