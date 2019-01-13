Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles, one a petrol tanker, on State Highway 1 at Ohakuri.

One person is in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter went to the scene.

St John confirmed two ambulances left for the scene at 7.40am, and a patient was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Just before 9am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Paul Radden said "the driver of the tanker was trapped, but we have extricated him".

The highway was closed for a time between Thorpe Rd and Chestnut Rd south of Atiamuri between Taupō and Tokoroa, but has since re-opened with traffic management, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency Facebook page.

A police spokeswoman said the tanker was leaking.

