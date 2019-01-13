An armed man is on the run after a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Whenuapai.
A man has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident on Brigham Creek Rd this morning.
Police are making inquiries after a man received gunshot wounds to the lower back and buttock area.
Residents have reported hearing loud bangs or gunshots, with one person saying there was a "guy running around with a shotgun".
A main road has also been closed following the shooting.
A St John spokeswoman said they were called to an incident at 4.27am and a man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.
NZ Transport Agency said a section of Brigham Creek Rd is closed between the SH16 roundabout and Joseph McDonald Dr.
It advised motorists to allow extra time for an alternative route.
Police will be conducting a scene examination this morning.
Anyone with information should call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.