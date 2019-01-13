An armed man is on the run after a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Whenuapai.

A man has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident on Brigham Creek Rd this morning.

Police are making inquiries after a man received gunshot wounds to the lower back and buttock area.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL

Residents have reported hearing loud bangs or gunshots, with one person saying there was a "guy running around with a shotgun".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A main road has also been closed following the shooting.

Traffic management staff are in place close to the Brigham Creek Rd junction with SH16.
Traffic management staff are in place close to the Brigham Creek Rd junction with SH16.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to an incident at 4.27am and a man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.

NZ Transport Agency said a section of Brigham Creek Rd is closed between the SH16 roundabout and Joseph McDonald Dr.

It advised motorists to allow extra time for an alternative route.

Police will be conducting a scene examination this morning.

Anyone with information should call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.