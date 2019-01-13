A motorist is fighting for their life and another is badly hurt after a serious crash north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle head-on crash on East Coast Rd, Redvale, about 2.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said one person had been trapped in each vehicle and both had to be freed by firefighters.

It was a head-on collision, he said.

According to St John, one person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition and another has been transported there in a serious condition.

Four St John's vehicles attended the crash.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

