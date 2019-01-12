Auckland's Westpac Rescue helicopter has been called to a serious crash in Warkworth where one person is critically injured. Four others have moderate injuries, police say.

Police said the crash between a car and a campervan at the intersection of Sandspit Road and Sharp Road happened at 1.50pm.

The Northland Emegrency Services Trust helicopter has also been sent to the scene.

"Vehicle access to and from Snells Beach is impeded," police said in a statement.

"One person is trapped in the campervan and two rescue helicopters have been dispatched."

A diversion is in place at the intersection of Sandspit Road and Matakana Road; however, motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.