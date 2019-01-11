A friend of the man missing at Whangārei Falls says he was an international student from the Philippines.

He was studying in Auckland but travelled to Whangārei for a short summer break, and was at the falls in Tikipunga for an afternoon swim.

He went under the water while swimming and failed to surface.

The Police Dive Squad has been involved with the search but has so far not been able to find the man, the friend said.

"We are all very affected and are now speaking to victim support," said the friend, who said he saw the man go under the water.

Whangārei Falls is a popular swimming spot over the summer as well as a popular tourist attraction.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said yesterday she was walking her dog at the falls and while she did not see what had happened, she heard a lot of screaming.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance were called to the scene at about 4.30pm yesterday.

The woman said someone had told her they were looking for someone in the water.

Groups of people had initially gathered at two viewing platforms at the top of the falls and were looking down at the base of the falls, before police ushered them back and cordoned off the area.

The woman said a group of people were also gathered at the bottom of the falls.

The search for the man resumed this morning with the dive squad, after it was called off last night.

Whangārei Falls will be closed until the search operation is complete.