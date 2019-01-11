A National MP is appealing for the public's help in finding a missing girl.

Northcote MP Dan Bidois posted on his Facebook page this afternoon about 16-year-old Hana Maclean.

He said Maclean had left her father's house in Beach Haven on December 29. She was last online on January 7, he said.

Hana Maclean, 16, left her father's Beach Haven house on December 29. Local MP Dan Bidois is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Photo / Supplied

"Her family are concerned for her safety. And we as a community can help," Bidois said.

"If you have any information at all, please message my Facebook page immediately and I will pass this on to Hana's family."

Waitematā East Police sergeant Kirsten Evans said police received a missing persons report for Maclean on January 1 and were making inquiries.

"We are aware of people who have been in contact with Hana since she was reported missing," she said.

"We encourage Hana, or people in contact with Hana to contact North Shore Police on 09 477 5000 and confirm she is okay."