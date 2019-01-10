Four men have been stabbed in a vicious gang brawl in Timaru early this morning.

One man has been seriously injured, and another two were moderately injured in the incident on Dunkirk St that occurred around 3am.

A fourth male, also with a stab wound, arrived at the hospital shortly afterwards, and was undergoing surgery.

Police received multiple calls around 3.20am reporting a number of gang members fighting in the Dunkirk Street area.

It is believed those involved are known to each other, Detective Sergeant Greg Harrison said.

Today, police were conducting a scene examination and also conducting area inquiries, Harrison said.

"We'd like to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything in this area in the early hours of this morning who hasn't yet spoken to Police.

"We would also like to remind members of our community to please call Police whenever you notice suspicious activity or behaviour, or have concern for your safety or anyone else's."