What was meant to be a nice presentation of Lime Scooters lined up for today's announcement, ended up being pretty alarming.

This morning by Auckland Council chief operating officer Dean Kimpton revealed the council will extend the Lime e-scooters licence for 10 weeks to the end of March.

However, something unexpected stole some of the limelight from the announcement during the 10.30am press conference outside AT's offices.

During the announcement, Kiwis pranksters thought they would juice up the speeches by ringing in Lime Scooters surrounding speakers Kimpton, Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison and New Zealand Lime launcher Hank Rowe.

With the Lime Scooter app, those looking for a scooter but have trouble finding its exact location can ring the scooter, which them emits a high-pitch ringing sound.

This ringing is heard on and off during the speech, leaving Kimpton very embarrassed. Eventually he had had enough, interrupted his speech and mentioned the elephant (or should I say Lime) in the room.

"Sorry we have a Lime Scooter beeping in the background," Kimpton said while laughing awkwardly.

Rowe then steps in to the rescue, offering his services to turn the scooter off.

"Hank Rowe was the lime launcher for New Zealand, he's got to be able to turn this off doesn't he?", Kimpton says, smirking as Rowe walks off in the background.

Kiwis watching the conference live on Facebook found the whole thing quite amusing, with many clicking on the laughing reaction and commenting as the scooter beeped.

"Keeping ringing the bell," one said.

Another joked: "Left my lime scooter outside the press conference ... nek minnit [followed by phone emojis]."

"Love how scooters are actively being stolen behind him as he talks," another wrote with the laughing emoji.

Other, found the ringing frustrating as they were trying to watch the announcement.

"Beeping the scooter once is funny, but now it's getting childish," one said angrily.

Another agreed: "The person activating the ringing scooter is a t****r."