One lane of State Highway 5 has re-opened while emergency services deal with a car that caught fire south of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were at the scene, near the intersection with Waikite Valley Rd in Waiotapu.

"The fire is now out and NZTA contractors are directing traffic. There are still delays."

Earlier the road was closed due to safety concerns.

Traffic is moving slowly. Photo / Supplied

All occupants were out of the car and there were no injuries.

A police spokesman said grass near the car had also caught fire.

Melanie Hatchard from the Waiotapu Tavern said she heard a loud bang and could see lots of smoke.

A car on fire south of Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

"It's just up the hill from the tavern about 500m away. The traffic is backed up past the Benny Bee and moving slowly," she said.

Tanya Marie who was driving past at the time said something "blew and shot across the road".

She said it was a single car and didn't appear to be a crash.

The burnt out car on State Highway 5 at Waiotapu. Photo/ Supplied

More to come.