Roadworks in central Auckland are causing headaches for motorists as a main street is down to one lane, causing lengthy delays as SkyCity works on its international convention centre.

Auckland Transport has defended the work, saying it is being done at the least busy time of the year - and expects things on the road should be back to normal by next week.

The roadworks in Nelson St are being done by SkyCity as part of the company's $700 million convention centre and Horizon Hotel build, and while the upgrade is underway the street is reduced to one lane.

Motorists heading into the city before 7am have complained it is taking up to 15 minutes to travel three blocks on Nelson St, with traffic backed up to the motorway offramp.

While many Aucklanders returned to work this week Auckland Transport spokesman James Ireland said the upgrade had been planned for this time of the year as it was the quietest time on the roads.

"This work is expected to be completed this weekend, so Nelson St can be back to normal by next week."

SkyCity Entertainment Group said in November last year the expected completion data of the convention centre and Horizon Hotel was beyond December 2019. Photo / Supplied.

There are several road work projects in the city that may affect travel times and routes see here for all of AT's active projects in central Auckland.

Late last year, the casino operator said the centre and Horizon Hotel, originally budgeted at $703m and expected to be completed in February 2019, would be completed "beyond December 2019".

Fletcher Building, which is managing the project, last year wrote $486m off the value of a string of developments, including the conference centre.

Fletcher won the right to build the convention centre after a deal struck between SkyCity and the previous government, which critics said lacked a competitive tender.