Kiwis are likely to be rushing to the beach today as the thermometer climbs above 30C in parts of the country.

Napier is expected to be the hottest main centre with a high of 31C, while Auckland is tipped to reach 27C, forecaster MetService says.

The glorious Super City weather should continue into the weekend with consistent temperatures in high 20s, despite the chance of isolated showers.

The glorious summer weather is expected to continue into the weekend in many parts of the country. Photo / Supplied

Further north, Northland can expect the pick of the county's weather with Whangārei expecting a top of 28C and no sight of rain until Sunday.

"Summer holidaymakers in the Far North can rejoice, as the weather there is definitely set to 'summer mode' for the rest of the week," MetService said.

Elsewhere, residents and tourists on the East Coast are likely to flock to the beach as the thermometer jumps above 30C today and tomorrow, although showers and cloud will likely bring a sharp drop back to the low 20Cs by the weekend.

Clouds, wind and light showers are expected to stop Wellingtonians joining in the summer fun today as temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 22C.

In the South Island, Christchurch can expect a summery 28C before a change drops temperatures down to the low 20s from tomorrow.

MetService said a moist front would hit Fiordland in the country's far southwest this morning, before moving across the rest of the South Island during the day.

The front had also led the forecaster to issue heavy rain warnings for Fiordland and Westland overnight.



Your weather today

Whangārei: Fine, some high cloud. Light winds. High 28C Low 18C

Auckland: Fine with high cloud, but isolated afternoon showers. Light winds. High 27C Low 17C

Tauranga: Cloudy at times. Northerly breezes developing. High 25C Low 17C

Whanganui: Cloudy at times. Northwesterlies picking up this morning. High 27C Low 18C

Napier: Fine, high cloud developing this morning. Northwesterlies. High 31C Low 18C

Wellington: Mostly cloudy, possible light showers. Strong northerlies. High 22C Low 17C

Christchurch: Cloudy periods. Possible shower this morning. Northwesterlies change southerly early afternoon. High 28C Low 12C

Dunedin: Morning cloud clearing to fine. Southwesterlies. High 20C Low 12C

Source: MetService