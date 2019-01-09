One person has died after a car and truck collided in the early morning on State Highway 1 in Canterbury, south of Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called initially to investigate the serious crash at 3.13am in the small settlement of Dunsandel.

Police took over as lead once the extent of the crash was understood and it was confirmed someone had died, a Fenz spokesman said.

The deceased was the sole occupant of the car.

The town is about 40km southwest of Christchurch, or around a 40 minute drive by car.