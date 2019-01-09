A flight bound for Sydney from Auckland Airport this evening was forced to return to the gate following a security threat made by a passenger on board.

An Auckland Airport spokesman told the Herald the incident took place on Air New Zealand flight 711.

The spokesman said the airport was notified about the incident at 8.45pm and the matter was now in the hands of the police.

In a statement, police said they are in attendance following the threat which they report was made on the plane while it was stationary.

"Staff on the aircraft were notified of the comment by another passenger and Police were called at 8:45pm," the statement said.

Police have escorted the person who made the comment off the plane and charges are likely.