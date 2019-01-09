More than a dozen police swarmed on Auckland's Queen St this evening, making two arrests as crowds of passers-by watched and filmed.

At least five police cars and a police van rushed to the footpath outside Centre Court on Lower Queen St about 5.40pm.

Two women were arrested while screaming abuse as crowds watched, a witness said.

A witness said three women were arrested as they screamed abuse as crowds watched. Photo / Cherie Howie

It was not known what sparked the commotion.

At one point half a dozen officers stood in line ready to assist, as others worked to bring the situation under control, a witness said.

The incident was resolved within about 15 minutes and police have now left the scene.

A Police spokesman said two women were arrested for liquor offences.