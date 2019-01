A central Auckland high-rise building has been evacuated after a fire on the 28th floor.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire was in the Lumley Centre on Shortland St and started just before 1pm.

The fire started in a kitchen on the 28th floor and the building had to be evacuated.

Eight fire trucks attended the blaze and the fire had since been extinguished.

There were no reports of injuries, Nicholson said.