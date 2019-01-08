A crash blocking a lane on Auckland's Northern Motorway is causing delays for motorists travelling in both directions amid balmy weather.

A breakdown in the Victoria Park Tunnel is also causing delays for the city's transport network.

The crash on the northbound route, cleared at 11.20am, was also causing delays for southbound traffic due to rubbernecking, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

The crash was reported at 10.55am on the right lane of the motorway just after the northbound Constellation on-ramp. Traffic is currently blocked all the way back to Wairau Park.

It would be tough for anyone without air conditioning, as MetService predicted a high of 27C in the City of Sails.

A photo tweeted by NZTA showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for several hundred metres.

At 11.20am NZTA said the crash had been cleared but congestion was backed up to Wairau Park.

Further south in the city, NZTA said a breakdown blocking the left lane of the Victoria Park Tunnel was causing delays.

The breakdown was expected to be cleared by noon.