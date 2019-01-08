It was not Richard Harris' day.

A large pine tree fell the wrong way while being cut down near the pensioner's Dunedin home yesterday morning, smashing into the roof of his garage and sending timber beams through the roof of his Holden Captiva.

A branch also damaged one side of his Crown St, Northeast Valley, home, showering a bedroom in glass.

On Monday, the 73-year-old had reduced the insurance cover on his car because he was using it less often. Harris said his neighbour across Lindsay Creek was felling trees yesterday.

Advertisement

A branch also damaged one side of his house. Photo / Gregor Richardson

He heard a massive smash and walked out of his home to see a large pine tree had fallen across the creek and on to his garage and house.

"A bang would be an understatement."

Shortly after, the owner of the property from where the tree fell and two workers began cutting up and removing the tree from the garage, as neighbours watched on.

A worker at the scene said the tree had "twisted the wrong way".

Despite yesterday's disaster, Harris was relatively philosophical, having already begun repairs to the side of his home. "I'm talking nicely to the insurance people."