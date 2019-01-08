Police have serious concerns for a man who has been missing for just over a week.

Canterbury Police are seeking Ross Butters, 35, of Fairlie who was last seen on December 31 in Fairlie.

Sergeant Lucy Horne, of Timaru Police, said police have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Butters is thought to be driving a burgundy coloured Toyota Hilux, registration XE6018.

Family have reported that Butters' cell phone was polling off the Mount Michael tower yesterday, which is located approximately 8km from Fairlie.

"[He] was in the pub on New Year's Eve and was last seen in Fairlie on the 1st. Since then he's had no contact with anyone at all or been seen," they said.

If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 111.