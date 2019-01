A paraglider has been seriously injured near a popular ski field in Wanaka this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Treble Cone ski field just after 11.30am after reports of an incident.

St John said a single paraglider suffered serious injuries which were sustained when they landed heavily.

A police spokeswoman said a helicopter was called out to the scene and winched the victim to safety.

They were airlifted to the Lakes District Hospital, in Queenstown, for treatment.