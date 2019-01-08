Three adjoining seaside properties in Takapuna with a combined CV of more than $13 million are for sale but could be bowled to make way for high-end apartments.

The parcel of land containing 7, 7a and 9 Audrey Rd is set beside Thorne Bay, looking out towards Rangitoto Island.

The entire site measuring 2608m2 features three houses, including a five-bedroom family home, a "character" weatherboard house and two brick and tile units.

The three properties are owned by Julie and John Buchanan of Buchanan Chartered Accountants and are being offered up individually or as a package deal.

Premium real estate agent Lewis Guy, who is marketing the properties, said the plot was valued at $13.2m in terms of capital value but the price wasn't set in stone and could sell for below that figure.

Concept plans for the site were available by Brent Hulena. Potential buyers had expressed interest in developing the site into high-end townhouses, he said.

Interest to purchase the "golden coastal opportunity" was high for punters either looking to buy it all or just one property, Guy said.

"It covers all the bases in regards to what people want.

"The CV for all three properties would be $13.2 million for the lot, but it may well go for less in the future.

"It happens to be the combined amount but people can attack it from whatever direction they like."



If bought as a package the land could host eight bespoke freestanding homes or operate as terraced houses or apartments, he said.

The house on 9 Audrey Rd was last valued in 2017 at $6.1m, while 7 Audrey Rd was valued at $1.9m and 7a at $4.15m.

"It is a unique offering, there won't be many other places to buy something of that volume or create a development.

"It's across the road from the beach and right between Takapuna and the Milford shopping centre."

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said median prices for four-bedroom-plus homes in Takapuna had dipped from $3.11 million to $2.7 million in the past year.

While median house prices had fallen, the "underlying value of this particular property is its development potential and its waterfront location".

"There has been a spike in apartment development in Takapuna, hand in hand with the regeneration of Takapuna's commercial and retail centre. I expect developer interest to be high."

Tenders close on February 27.

Tenders close on February 27.