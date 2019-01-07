Police are appealing for information on a motorcyclist seen travelling at 199km/h near Waihola, south of Dunedin.

The motorcyclist was spotted by police on Saturday, driving an Aprilia SV1000 motorcycle at 199km/h on State Highway 1, near the township of Waihola.

"The speed this rider reached is beyond dangerous, the risk they posed to themselves and other road users is unimaginable," Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

"Had they crashed they would have killed themselves and possibly other road users.

Advertisement

"This behaviour is unacceptable and puts others at risk."

Anyone with information about this incident or the rider involved is urged to contact their local station, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.