A CCTV camera has captured the moment three young women storm into a dairy and attack the shopkeeper in a violent bid for cigarettes in Waikato.

One woman was seen repeatedly punching a male worker standing behind the counter in a video posted to Tuakau, Pokeno & Districts Facebook page.

The man was then seen trying to hold on to the arms of the assailant.

Another woman then grabbed cigarette packets from a cabinet before the trio fled.

Advertisement

Sunny Kaushal, president of the Crime Prevention Group, said cigarettes have become "one of the main motivators" for dairy robberies.

He said the annual tobacco price hike has made cigarettes so expensive and making dairy owners fearful of their own safety.

"Lots of people are smoking addicts, and dairies are being robbed of cigarettes which end up in the underground black market," Kaushal said.

"Last night in Tuakau was one such incident and it's just going to get worse."

The group was calling for the Government to invest more in shop owners' safety.

Police said they were called to an attempted robbery at a dairy on George Street at 8.10pm last night.

"It appears the incident involved three females," a spokeswoman said.

"Police are making inquiries."