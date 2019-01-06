The family of a man last seen on New Year's Eve has made a public appeal to help find him.

The last time anyone saw Theon Vernon was midday on Monday in Waihī.

Police have confirmed a missing person's report was received this afternoon.

The 23-year-old's family has made an appeal via Facebook; calling for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch immediately.

They said they are "worried sick'' not knowing where he is.

"He has left on foot, as his car was left at his mum's. He has a family who is worried sick.''

The post says Vernon has contacts in Waihī, Tokoroa, Hamilton, Christchurch and Whangamatā.

"No one has been able to contact him ... and we are all thinking the absolute worst.''

Police have described Vernon as Caucasian and of slim build. He also has one stretched ear.