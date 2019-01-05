Three people are in a serious condition in hospital after a crash in Northland this evening.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 10 at the intersection with Duncan Road just after 5.30pm after reports of a crash.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three people suffered serious injuries in the crash.

SH10 KAINGAROA - CRASH - 6:50PM

Due to #crash #SH10 is CLOSED between the intersection with #SH1 Awanui and Duncan Road in Kaingaroa. Please follow the directions of emergency services on-site. For further updates overnight, visit our Traffic Map: https://t.co/mNnq8OLDlc. ^EW pic.twitter.com/4gkCOGm2gC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 5, 2019

Two of those injured were already out of the vehicle when they arrived, the spokesman said.

The third victim, who had serious head injuries, was trapped and had to be cut from the vehicle.

The highway has been closed off at the intersection as a result of the crash and motorists are being told to avoid the area or follow the directions of emergency services on scene.

The NZ Transport Agency said there was no local detour suitable for traffic.