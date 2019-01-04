A man was attacked yesterday by a group wielding metal poles and other weapons just before a tourist was mugged nearby by someone armed with a baseball bat, Invercargill police say.

No one was seriously hurt, but police want to hear from anyone with information, Southland acting area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said.

In the first incident, just before 3pm, a man was speaking to the occupants of a vehicle near the Invercargill skate park, at the corner of Tyne and Ness streets.

A second vehicle arrived, and occupants of both vehicles allegedly assaulted the 30-year-old and chased him from the area, Bowman said.

"They continued to assault him as he fled through properties, with a variety of weapons such as metal poles. The man sought refuge in a property on Eye St and police were called."

The man was taken to Southland Hospital and treated for a variety of injuries including cuts, abrasions and a suspected broken collarbone. He has since been discharged from hospital.

While this was taking place, a tourist in the same area near the skate park was victim of an alleged aggravated robbery, Bowman said.

"The 24-year-old British tourist was approached by one of the group of offenders, who was armed with a baseball bat and demanded his wallet.

"The tourist handed over his wallet and a small amount of cash was taken."

The wallet was discarded nearby and later recovered.

The tourist has been interviewed by police, and while he was shaken, he was not physically harmed, Bowman said.

About 6pm yesterday, one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incidents was stopped by police in South Invercargill.

One occupant, a 17-year-old male, was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, Bowman said.

He appeared in the Invercargill District Court today and was remanded on bail to reappear on January 31.

"Police inquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are appealing to the public for information from anyone who was in the area of Tyne, Ness and Eye streets yesterday afternoon.

"Any information is welcomed, and we are particularly appealing to anyone who has CCTV on their properties that may have captured anything relevant for police."

Police can be contacted on (03) 211 0400.