A man charged with firearms offences after police responded to reports of an alleged armed kidnapping yesterday has been remanded in custody.

Jarrad James Ronald Singer, a 29-year-old West Coast labourer, was arrested by police some 90km from Christchurch where a 70-year-old driver allegedly told service station staff that an armed man was forcing him to drive to the West Coast.

At Christchurch District Court today, Singer, from Runanga, faced three firearms charges, including unlawful possession of a 9mm rifle and 8mm pistol, and unlawful possession of ten 9mm rounds and ten 8mm rounds.

No kidnapping charges have been laid.

Advertisement

The police investigation is ongoing.

Singer made a brief appearance from custody before Judge Tony Couch this morning before he adjourned the case to be recalled later this afternoon.

When his case was recalled, bail was denied and Singer was remanded in custody to January 18.

Staff at a Christchurch service station called police just before 2pm yesterday saying a customer told them he was being abducted by a man with guns who wanted him to drive them over the Southern Alps.

After a massive manhunt west of the city, a car was found heading west on State Highway 73.

Police units took chase and arrested Singer without incident at Lake Lyndon about 90km from Christchurch. No one was injured, police said.

They said a number of firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Craig Johnson today said: "Further inquiries conducted last night have now established that the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other."

Police say they are continuing to support the victim.