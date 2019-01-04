The funeral of British backpacker Grace Millane, who was killed in Auckland last month, will be held in Essex on January 10, her bother has confirmed.

Declan Millane said on social media she would be buried at a cemetery, in a private ceremony, next week.

The funeral will take place at Brentwood Cathedral in Essex. A wake will be held at the Stockbrook Country Club.

Declan said the family was planning to create a video montage of Grace and asked those who had photos of her to contribute.

Advertisement

"Please feel free to send us any photos, videos, or a memory that we could share with everyone and cherish forever," he said.

Grace, who arrived in New Zealand in November, disappeared on December 1. Her body was found a week later at the Waitākere Ranges.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder, but he has interim name suppression.

Her murder sparked outrage both in New Zealand and overseas.

Candle-light vigils to remember her life were held throughout the country.

Hundreds of people in her hometown also gathered to remember Grace.

Before he left the country, David Millane thanked the people of New Zealand for their outpouring of love, numerous messages, tributes and compassion.

"Grace was not born here and only managed to stay a few weeks, but you have taken her to your hearts and in some small way she will forever be a Kiwi," he said in a statement.