A member of American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd was left with blood on his body following a confrontation in Auckland's CBD.

Emergency services were quick to arrive at the incident which resulted in a man being injured by a broken glass bottle shortly after 4pm today at the intersection of Victoria St West and Federal St.

While it's unclear what, if any, role the American duo and their entourage played in the incident, member Slim Jxmmi was seen talking to police with blood on his forearm and torso soon after.

Jxmmi and his brother Swae Lee, who have released three albums and are best known for their single "Black Beatles" are performing at the Logan Campbell Centre in Epsom tomorrow night.

Slim Jxmmi (shirtless) was seen at the scene with blood on his body. Photo / Doug Sherring

A witness told the Herald he heard a scuffle and a glass bottle shattering at about 4pm. When he looked over he saw seven men fighting and the broken bottle being used as a weapon.

Another witness said the American group were walking down the street when someone called out to them, sparking a verbal confrontation. The American group appeared to be walking away when they were attacked by a member of the other group, the witness said.

Following the incident, one man was transported to Auckland Emergency Hospital with serious injuries, St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton said. It is not clear if that person was a member of Rae Sremmurd.

Police officers outside SkyCity's Grand Hotel in Auckland CBD. Photo / Doug Sherring

A senior sergeant told the Herald at the scene no one had been apprehended by police but there were a number of suspects they were chasing.

Blood spatters could be seen on the footpath of Federal St with a trail of blood-spots leading towards Victoria St West.

Police officers investigating the incident were scanning the ground for evidence, filling brown evidence bags as they moved along.

SkyCity staff were seen speaking with police officers but would not comment when approached by the Herald.

The Herald is trying to reach Rae Sremmurd for comment.