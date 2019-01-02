Two men have been charged with kidnapping a man, stealing his Holden car, and holding him for ransom.

Mikaira Douglas Morgan, a 28-year-old Gib stopper from Woolston and Ihaia Morgan, 22, from Mairehau, appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court this morning.

They are accused of kidnapping a Christchurch man on December 29 "without his consent with intent to hold him for ransom". The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The pair are also charged with robbing the man of his Holden car.

Judge Tony Couch remanded both men in custody without plea to return to court later this month.