A man has been charged with raping a 22-year-old woman after she left a Central Otago pub.

A 23-year-old man appeared at Queenstown District Court yesterday charged with rape, unlawful sexual connection and male assaults female.

The victim left Lake Hawea Hotel at 9.40pm on Friday, December 28 and was allegedly attacked a short distance away down a grass bank near Capell Ave.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said that while an arrest has been made, police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Capell Ave area at the time of the attack "as it is possible the offender may have spoken to them".

Advertisement

"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the vicinity of the Lake Hawea Hotel between 9.40pm and 10.30pm on Friday, December 28, or spoke to a man in Capell Ave between those times, is asked to contact police," Inglis said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 03 441 1615 or the Wanaka police station on 03 443 7272.

The man has been remanded in custody until January 7.