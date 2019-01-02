A single winner has picked up tonight's $22 million Lotto Powerball prize.

One ticket took away the life-changing prize - totalling a cool $22,333,333.

The prize is made up of $22m from Powerball's first division and $333,333 from first division.

The ticket was sold at the Inglewood Book Centre store, Inglewood, in Taranaki.

Two other players won $333,333 each in first division.

Those tickets were bought at Pak'nSave in Porirua and on the MyLotto app by someone in Wellington.

Tonight's Powerball win makes it the first big Lotto win for 2019.

The $22 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Inglewood Book Centre store in Taranaki. Image / Google

THE WINNING NUMBERS:

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 22, 31, 35, 39 and the bonus ball 16.

The lucky Powerball digit was 3. The strike numbers were: 22, 31, 15 and 39.

A Lotto spokeswoman acknowledged this year's first major Powerball win would make it a year to remember for the lucky winner.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app."