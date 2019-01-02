A post mortem on the 22-year-old man who died on Matakana Island on New Year's Day has been completed.

As a result, his death has been upgraded to a homicide investigation said acting Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson of the Tauranga Police.

Police said in a statement they would not be releasing cause of death at this time.

Police will release the victim's name once all family have been advised.

Police would like any person who was present at the temporary camping ground on Matakana Point Rd on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to make contact with Tauranga Police on (07) 577 4300 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.