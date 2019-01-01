Police are at the scene of a sudden death in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Officers are at Matakana Island in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to "an incident'' and were in the process of looking into it.

St John said they were called to the area at 1.06pm.

Two local first responders were sent out as a result, a St John spokeswoman said, and another crew attended with the Coastguard.

A helicopter was also called to the scene.

A statement said police would release more information about the incident when it becomes available.