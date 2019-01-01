A person has died following a crash in Wairarapa last month.

The vehicle's passenger died in Wellington Hospital yesterday after the single-vehicle crash on Lake Ferry Rd, near Martinborough, shortly before 1.30am on December 12.

A police statement said the passenger sustained critical injuries and was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he died yesterday.

The driver had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to make inquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.