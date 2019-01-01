The mother of a Southland shearer made a mercy dash to Melbourne after her son lay dying in a hospital for days while police tried to identify him.



Winton Tuhakaraina suffered serious head injuries after colliding with a car while riding a bicycle in Warrnambool, in Victoria, on Christmas Eve, according to Stuff.



It took four days for police to establish his identity as he lay in a Melbourne hospital as he had no identification on him at the time of the crash.



Family spokeswoman Lana Puru said Tuhakaraina's mother flew to Melbourne to be at his side before they took him off life support. He died early on December 31.



Tuhakaraina's devastated family now want to bring him home so he can be buried next to his father at the Winton cemetery.



He was living in Warrnambool with his wife and children at the time of his death. He had been doing shearing work in Australia for about 10 years.



Puru has set up a Givealittle page to help fund the cost of bringing his body home, said he was a hard-working family man who got along with everybody.

"We just want him home."



The cause of the collision that caused his death is being investigated, Australian media has reported.



The male driver of the car involved stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.