Authorities have named a man wanted in relation to a shooting in South Auckland that left another man with gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Corey Jermaine Anderson, 23, is considered dangerous and police are calling for anyone who knows where he is to contact them immediately.

Senior Sergeant Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "Police believe Anderson - who is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public - can assist police with the investigation.''

Police were called to the suburb of Otara about 10.30am yesterday after reports of a shooting.

A man shot in the stomach suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police later said the victim was in a stable condition and was expected to live.

Authorities said earlier today that a purple Audi car wanted as part of the investigation had been found.

• Have you seen Anderson? Counties Manukau Police would like to hear from you on (09) 261 1300, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 111.