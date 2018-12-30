The police hunt for an Otara gunman is closing in after a purple Audi sought in relation to the inquiry was found.

A police spokesman said this morning that the distinctive purple Audi A3 hatchback that they had appealed for sightings of had been found "thanks to members of the public".

The appeal went out yesterday after a 28-year-old man suffered serious shotgun wounds when he was shot in the stomach yesterday morning.

Police were called to Waimate St, Otara, about 10.35am after reports of a shooting in the area. Photo / Michael Craig

Police were called to the scene at Waimate St in Otara at about 10.35am.

"A man has suffered a serious injury to his stomach and has been taken to hospital, however his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening," police said.

They said the injured man is thought to know the offender.

Yesterday police said the victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are continuing to pursue strong lines of enquiry.