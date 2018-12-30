South Auckland Police are continuing the hunt for a gunman who shot another man in the stomach.

Authorities are now appealing to the public for any sightings of a distinctive purple Audi A3 hatchback that appears to be an important part of their investigation.

The vehicle's registration is ELL259.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan urged members of the public to contact police immediately if they spotted it.

Police were called to Waimate St, Otara, about 10.35am after reports of a shooting in the area. Photo / Michael Craig

"Anyone who sees the vehicle should call police on 111,'' he said.

The appeal comes after a 28-year-old man suffered serious shotgun wounds when he was shot in the stomach this morning.

Police were called to Waimate St, Otara, about 10.35am after reports of a shooting in the area.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

"The offender is thought to be known to the victim, in this instance, and police are making inquiries to locate the offender,'' police said.

A police cordon on the street has since been lifted.

Today's shooting comes after a number of shooting or gun-related incidents in the wider South Auckland area in recent months.

Last month, a man was critically injured in a shooting on Gibbs Rd in Manurewa.

That incident was the third serious incident in the area in a span of 36 hours; which included the death of a man in Zelda Ave, Otara.

Police were called to a house there after reports of a firearm being discharged.