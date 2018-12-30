A male is in a serious condition in hospital after a water incident at a beach in Northland this afternoon.

The victim has been taken to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital for treatment after an incident at beach in Pātaua just before 1pm.

A St John spokeswoman said it was thought the male victim - whose age is unknown - had fallen into the water.

"We just know it's a water incident,'' she said.

Paramedics were sent out in two vehicles and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene also.

A resident said there were several private baches in the area and the beach was popular with those who travelled there over the holiday season.