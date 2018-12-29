A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in South Auckland.

Police were called to the scene at Waimate St in Otara at about 10.35am and have cordoned off the area.

"A man has suffered a serious injury to his stomach and has been taken to hospital, however his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening," police said.

They said the injured man is thought to know the offender.

There are at least seven police cars at the address with armed officers at each end of the street, which is near the Southern Motorway. Several people have emerged from within the police cordon escorted by officers and been driven away.

A Waimate St resident, who asked not to be named, said she had heard several bangs but had thought they were fireworks.

"I did hear a bit of an argument, but people do talk loudly."

She said the properties in the street are a mix of privately owned and state housing.

Police asked members of the public to avoid the area if possible as they continue to investigate.

