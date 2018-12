Auckland's rescue helicopter is at Waiheke Island where a boat has caught fire just off the shore line.

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman confirmed the chopper crew had been tasked to a job early this morning.

The boat is understood to have had people on board when it caught fire.

Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said his team were on route to a fire but he couldn't confirm details of the blaze.