A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Johnsonville, Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway One about 3am.

The motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating reports that the car was being driven in a southerly direction in the northbound lane.

They would like to hear from any person that may have witnessed the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the motorway.

The Serious Crash Unit was called out to investigate the incident.

Wellington Police can be contacted on 04 381 2000, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The death is the third on New Zealand roads this year during the official holiday period.

The official holiday period started at 4pm on Christmas Eve and goes until to 6am on Thursday January 3.

The first death was Whanganui teen Felix Newton, 17, who died after crashing his ute into the Whanganui River off Victoria Ave Bridge in the early hours of Christmas Day.

One person also died, and four others were injured, in a crash in Palmerston North yesterday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Railway Rd and Roberts Line in Milson at 12.35pm.

Police say one person died at the scene. A St John spokeswoman confirmed four patients had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Two were in a serious condition and two had moderate injuries, she said.

Last year, eight people died on the country's roads during the official holiday period.

As of Thursday, the number of road deaths this year sat at 372 - just three fewer than for the same period last year. By the end of last year 378 people had lost their lives on New Zealand roads.