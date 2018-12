The male tramper who was reported missing on Mt Taranaki earlier this evening has been found safe.

A police spokeswoman said the man was now out of the bush and "a-OK."

The man was reported missing at around 7pm after his friend rang police concerned the man had not returned from his tramping trip after he had left 10am that morning.

The man's car was still in the car park so Search and Rescue and police crews were dispatched.