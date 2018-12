Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be walking the Te Araroa Trail.

Yerin An was last in contact with family last night, when she said she was in Whatawhata.

She has not been in contact since and police would like to speak to her to ensure she is safe and well, a police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone who has seen Yerin An in the Whatawhata or Te Araroa areas in the last 24 hours to get in touch with Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200.