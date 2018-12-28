Hayden Mahu wants his brother to come home.

Ramon Howard John Mahu, known by family and friends as Ray, has not been seen or heard from since December 3.

The former New Zealand solider, who grew up in Ngaruawāhia and Perth and attended Hamilton's Fraser High School, disappeared from his girlfriend's home in Perth earlier this month. Western Australian police are appealing for sightings of the 33-year-old.

"I would just say come home," older brother Hayden Mahu said. "I am [worried about him] because I'm so far from there."

Ray, a father-of-three, messaged Hayden around the time he vanished telling his brother he loved him.

But Hayden said it wasn't unusual for his little brother to express affection and it didn't raise any red flags at the time.

"We always talk. He would say he was good, but what is good?"

One of four siblings, Hayden, 37, Daniel, 36 and Doug, 32, Ray and his brothers were raised by their father, Howard Mahu, and mother, Sharon Adams, in New Zealand before relocating to Perth.

Howard Mahu served in the New Zealand Special Air Service Squadron as a driver and Ray followed in his father's footsteps, serving in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment's 1st Battalion.

"He was one of those boys that was quite a mischief," Hayden said. "The only way for him to be a better man was to put him in the army."

Western Australian police investigating the case of missing former New Zealand solider Ray Mahu have no new leads and continue to appeal for sightings. Photo / Supplied

Ray was deployed to Afghanistan for six months as a diesel mechanic and Hayden said his brother had been friends with Corporal Douglas Hughes, who took his own life while in Afghanistan in 2012.

"I think it might of affected him."

Five months later, Ray was convicted of failing to stop and refusing a blood sample when the Linton solider drove though a police checkpoint.

Hayden said his father's death in 2001 was a big blow for Ray, who was a teenager at the time and in high school.

"I think a lot of it took a toll on him."

After he left the army, Ray returned to Perth where he was working as a mobile diesel mechanic.

While Ray would sometimes not be in touch for weeks at a time, Hayden said it was out of character for his brother not to contact their mother in almost a month.

"Everybody just wants news because it's been so long."

Asked if his brother could have been in trouble or met with foul play, Hayden said he didn't believe it possible because his brother was a genuine and happy guy who "had a lot of love for everybody".

Hayden said his brother was passionate about cars - "he loved drifting" - and video games and was fun to be around.

He planned to travel to Perth in February if Ray was still missing and spend a month searching for him.

Ray is described by police as 182cm tall, of medium build, with brown skin and tattoos on his left arm, short black hair and brown eyes.

"He could be driving a silver 2002 model Nissan Pulsar hatchback, registration number 1BGZ696."

A police spokesman said Western Australian police were still investigating the case but had no new leads.

Adams sent a statement to the Herald through Hayden.

"The Missing Persons and Homicide Investigations Unit are looking after Ramon's case. At this time there is still no lead, no clue as to where he or the car might be," she wrote.

"Family hold grave concerns for his welfare."

• Anyone who sees Mahu or his vehicle or hears from him is asked to contact WA police on 131 444 from Australia or through www.crimestopperswa.com.au