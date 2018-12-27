There's some bad news for Rhythm and Vines (RnV) festival goers, with thunderstorms and bouts of heavy localised rain expected over northeastern parts of the North Island today.

Ponchos, wet-weather gear and gumboots may be required.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it wasn't much better for Rhythm and Alps punters either, with rain predicted over Cardrona Alpine Resort on Sunday.

The nation's weather watchdog has placed a rain watch on Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today through to 11am Friday as RnV opened its doors for campers ahead of three days of events and gigs, starting December 29.

With just a few days of 2018 left, what does Mother Nature have planned for us? 🌬️



😎 Good news for those in the North Island- mostly dry and settled



🌦️ South Islanders are more likely to encounter some rain, mostly confined to western areas pic.twitter.com/pC1BH0sxUi — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 27, 2018

The rain watch suggested there could be durations of intense localised rain, up to 40mm per hour, with isolated thunderstorms a possibility.

Looking forward to the weekend, northwesterlies over the South Island would spread over the lower North Island on Saturday.

"A front approaches Fiordland from the southwest late Saturday, then becomes slow-moving about Fiordland or southern Westland during Sunday and Monday and gradually weakens," MetService said.

The front was expected to bring periods of rain to Fiordland and southern Westland during the weekend, then rain would spread north to Buller on Monday, new years eve.

Heading to @RHYTHMANDVINES or @RHYTHMANDALPS this year? Check out your weather forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz. Looking like its going to be a hot few days so pack your shorts! 27C over the weekend in Wanaka and could get to 29C in Gisborne! ^JM pic.twitter.com/KN3I2Kmj3Z — MetService (@MetService) December 27, 2018

"There is moderate confidence of rainfall accumulations approaching warning amounts about northern parts of Fiordland and southern Westland on Sunday, and the confidence reduces to low on Monday."

For the rest of the country, temperatures in the high 20s were expected about eastern areas of the country over the weekend, especially the South Island.

"On Tuesday, a ridge should cover much of central and northern New Zealand with afternoon showers about the ranges, and northwesterlies may develop in the south of the South Island."

The extended forecast for Cardrona over the Rhythm and Alps festival, December 29 to January 1, showed a moderate chance of rain through the festival.

Your weather

Whangārei: Fine. Southwesterlies.

High 24C Low 13C

Auckland: Fine. Southwest breezes.

High 23C Low 15C

Tauranga: Cloudy. Showers, mainly from afternoon. Northeasterlies developing.

High 23C Low 17C

Whanganui: Fine. Southerly breezes.

High 24C Low 14C

Napier: Cloudy with showers morning, clearing to fine breaks afternoon. Northeasterlies.

High 22C Low 16C

Wellington: Fine. Southerly breezes developing.

High 22C Low 15C



Christchurch: Morning cloud then fine. Northeasterlies becoming strong after midday.

High 20C Low 11C

Dunedin: Fine apart from evening high cloud. Northeast strengthening.

High 21C Low 15C

Source: MetService