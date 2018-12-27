Parts of Auckland International Airport are being evacuated following a possible fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were responding to reports of a fire on the first floor of Auckland International Airport.

A police spokeswoman said police are responding to the incident but there is limited information about it, she said.

She understood the international terminal was being evacuated.

An Auckland International Airport spokeswoman said they were investigating reports of a fire.

Ha! Chaos at @AKL_Airport Smoke in the duty free store has set off fire alarm and they’ve evacuated everyone to the departure gates. Alarm telling everyone to wait for instructions, but no one in charge. Just a bunch of bewildered looking passengers. — George Zdanowicz (@georgezd) December 27, 2018

What’s the reason for the evacuation @AKL_Airport — Rohan Fozzy (@RohanFozzy) December 27, 2018

