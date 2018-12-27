Parts of Auckland International Airport are being evacuated following a possible fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were responding to reports of a fire on the first floor of Auckland International Airport.

A police spokeswoman said police are responding to the incident but there is limited information about it, she said.

She understood the international terminal was being evacuated.

An Auckland International Airport spokeswoman said they were investigating reports of a fire.

